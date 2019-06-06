Kwality insolvency: NCLT gives 90 days more time to complete CIRP

Debt-ridden dairy firm Kwality Thursday said the NCLT has given 90 days extension till September 7 to the company for completion of the corporate resolution process (CIRP).

Kwality is currently undergoing the CIRP as per the provisions of the and (IBC) Code, pursuant to an order of the (NCLT), New Delhi, dated December 11, 2018. KKR had filed plea against Kwality.

"NCLT, after considering the Progress Report on resolution process by the resolution profession, has extended CIRP time period by 90 days i.e. up to September 7, 2019 in respect of the company in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Code, 2016," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shailendra Ajmera, who is from multinational consultancy firm EY, has been appointed as the resolution professional to conduct the insolvency proceedings.

In 2016, had announced that it had raised Rs 300 crore from KKR India Financial Services and got additional commitment of Rs 220 crore. The amount was raised to fund its expansion plans and enter into consumer segment.

The company is engaged in the business of and of dairy products, including ghee, milk powders, lassi, chaach, flavoured milk etc. It owns two units, one in Softa, Haryana, and another in Dibai,

