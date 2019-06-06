Pradhan seeks Jaishankar's help for release of stranded Odias

Union Petroleum and Steel Thursday sought the intervention of S Jaishankar for the release of 10 stranded in

Pradhan, in a letter to Jaishankar, said he came across a report on May 30 about some being stranded in and on further enquiry it was revealed that ten persons who were working in a company and accommodated at Sajja, Sharjah are kept captive.

He said the victims had released a video about a month back seeking help for their immediate repatriation.

"They released a video about a month back asking for help for their immediate repatriation and their mobile numbers are now deactivated, Pradhan said in his letter, copy of which was made available here.

It has been ascertained that these men belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha, the said adding that the District of Nayagarh has also visited the house of some of the victims. However, there is no progress in the matter yet.

"Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, I take this opportunity to request you for your personal intervention for early release of these people on humanitarian grounds," Pradhan said.

