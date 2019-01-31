L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags two orders from Indian Oil Corp

Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of engineering & Toubro, Thursday said it has won two orders from Ltd (IOCL).

"The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up mono (MEG) plant and ethylene recovery unit (ERU)...at IOCL Refinery (Odisha)," & Toubro said in a BSE filing.

Both the projects, awarded through international competitive bidding, are on lump sum turn key basis and shall be executed concurrently, the company added.

& Toubro, however, did not reveal the value of the orders received.

Shares of were trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 1,301.55 apiece on BSE.

