Scoreboard of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma c & b Boult 7
Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Boult 13
Shubman Gill c & b Boult 9
Ambati Rayudu c Guptill b de Grandhomme 0
Dinesh Karthik c Latham b de Grandhomme 0
Kedar Jadhav lbw b Boult 1
Hardik Pandya c Latham b Boult 16
Bhuvneshwar Kumar b de Grandhomme 1
Kuldeep Yadav c de Grandhomme b
Yuzvendra Chahal not out 18
Khaleel Ahmed b Neesham 5
Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7
Total: (all out in 30.5 overs) 92
Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-23, 3-33, 4-33, 5-33, 6-35, 7-40, 8-55, 9-80, 10-92
Bowling: Matt Henry 8-2-30-0, Trent Boult 10-4-21-5, Colin de Grandhomme
10-2-26-3, Todd Astle 2-0-9-1, James Neesham 0.5-0-5-1.
