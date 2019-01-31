JUST IN
'World's deadliest sea crossing' claimed six lives a day in 2018: UN refugee agency

Scoreboard of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

Hamilton 

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma c & b Boult 7


Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Boult 13

Shubman Gill c & b Boult 9

Ambati Rayudu c Guptill b de Grandhomme 0

Dinesh Karthik c Latham b de Grandhomme 0

Kedar Jadhav lbw b Boult 1

Hardik Pandya c Latham b Boult 16

Bhuvneshwar Kumar b de Grandhomme 1

Kuldeep Yadav c de Grandhomme b

Yuzvendra Chahal not out 18

Khaleel Ahmed b Neesham 5

Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7

Total: (all out in 30.5 overs) 92

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-23, 3-33, 4-33, 5-33, 6-35, 7-40, 8-55, 9-80, 10-92

Bowling: Matt Henry 8-2-30-0, Trent Boult 10-4-21-5, Colin de Grandhomme

10-2-26-3, Todd Astle 2-0-9-1, James Neesham 0.5-0-5-1.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 10:20 IST

