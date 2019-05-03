L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 21% to Rs 191.5 crore, revenue up 27%

Services (LTTS) Friday posted about 21 per cent rise in consolidated net to Rs 191.5 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19, helped by broad-based growth across industry segments.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,343.1 crore, up 27 per cent year-on-year and two per cent on a sequential basis.

"We had an excellent year, growing ahead of the industry once again. Growth in the financial year 2018-19 was broad-based and we achieved our target of double-digit growth in all five of our industry segments," and MD Keshab Panda said.

He said operational metrics also showed an improvement and aided the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation) margin expansion of 250 basis points in 2018-19.

The company's net for the full year ended March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 765.6 crore, rising 51 per cent over the previous fiscal, while the revenue at Rs 5,078.3 crore translated into a growth of about 36 per cent over 2017-18.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.5 per share, the statement said.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018-19, the company's employee strength stood at 15,140, a net addition of 363 during the quarter.