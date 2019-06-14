Ladakh MP Namgyal resigns from LAHDC

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the member from seat, Friday resigned from the Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Leh, officials said.

Namgyal resigned from the post of councilor of the 5th Hill Council, in presence of Deputy Avny Lavasa, and executive councilors, they said.

He resigned from the seat after his victory from the constituency in the election.

Namgyal said that on this occasion he wished to express his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Ladakh region.

He expressed satisfaction over the development benchmarks achieved in the past six and half months.

