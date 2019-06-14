Ladakh MP Namgyal resigns from LAHDC

-
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha member from Ladakh seat, Friday resigned from the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Leh, officials said.
Namgyal resigned from the post of chief executive councilor of the 5th Hill Council, Leh in presence of Leh Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, deputy chairman Gyal P Wangyal and executive councilors, they said.
He resigned from the seat after his victory from the Ladakh constituency in the Lok Sabha election.
Namgyal said that on this occasion he wished to express his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Ladakh region.
He expressed satisfaction over the development benchmarks achieved in the past six and half months.
