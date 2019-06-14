DDA to send draft policy on 'enhancing walkability' to Centre for notification

The DDA Friday decided to send its approved draft policy for 'enhancing walkability' in the city to the for notification, officials said.

The decision was taken in an authority meeting of the urban body chaired by at the Raj Niwas here, they said.

Nearly 20 places, including two main railway stations, have been chosen by urban authorities under this initiative for 'enhancing walkability' in the national capital.

"The Draft Regulations for Enhancing and Green Mobility in were approved by the authority and was decided to be sent to the for notification," the DDA said in a statement.

The initiative seeks to provide or improve so that more people walk across the city for leisure or health reasons.

The DDA, earlier this year, approved the draft policy for 'enhancing walkability' in the city which seeks to identify vending zones, removal of encroachment from footpath, ensure plantation of trees for shading, installation of street furniture and signage, among other measures.

On a pilot basis, several sites shall be taken up under this initiative which include Old Railway Station, New Railway Station, Chandni Chowk, ITO Junction, (North and South Campuses), all ISBTs, Hauz Khas-IIT Delhi, Nehru Place and Lajpat Nagar.

Other places are Uttam Nagar crossing, Bhikaji Cama Place, Karol Bagh, Saket-Malviya Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Sector-21 Metro Station, Dwarka and Adhchini on Aurobindo Marg.

"It was felt that on the basis of ' plan for city of Chennai', Delhi should also take steps in this direction by way of policy intervention and initiatives, wherein features like removal of encroachments from footpath, identifications of vending zones, shaded tree plantation, installation of street furniture and signages are suitably addressed," the DDA said while approving the draft policy.

The said after various meetings and discussions with civic and urban bodies and the Delhi Metro, a draft policy on the initiative was prepared and it was shared with local bodies - PWD, and other authorities.

The DDA had also said the draft policy will be placed in public domain for "three weeks for inviting comments" from the people.

Provision of barrier-free footpaths and creation of a as per principles of universal design, including integration with existing public places, parks, green areas and open spaces will also be part of the initiative.

