Lalji Tandon to take oath as MP governor on July 29

Lalji Tandon would be taking oath as Madhya Pradesh governor at a function at Raj Bhawan here on July 29.

Tandon, at present the governor of Bihar, will arrive here on July 28, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ravi Shankar Jha will administer him the oath of office at 11 AM on Monday, the spokesperson added.

Tandon would be replacing Anandiben Patel, who has been appointed as governor of Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)