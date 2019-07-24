Minor girl raped, killed in Pune

A two-and-a-half-year old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Pune city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.

The girl, daughter of a labourer, was abducted from a shanty at a construction site in Pimple Saudagar area on the city's outskirts on Monday when her family members was asleep, he said.

When the girl's family members were unable to trace her, they lodged a missing complaint with Sangavi police.

"Her body was found in the same area on Tuesday. The autopsy report revealed she was sexually assaulted before being killed," the official said.

Some people from the area were detained and being questioned, he said, adding that a case was registered under relevant sections.

