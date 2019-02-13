Land allocation for vaccine plant in Tamil Nadu cleared by Cabinet

The on Wednesday approved allotment of land to of India (PII) for setting up of new viral manufacturing unit at in

The project entails production of viral vaccines such as TCA anti-measles vaccine, and anti-sera at the PII, Land for the project will be transferred free of cost, an official statement said.

The allotment of land will encourage the production of life-saving vaccines for children and strengthen the security of the country. Most of these vaccines are at present imported.

