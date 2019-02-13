Two saved from flooded Ravi in J&K

Police personnel with assistance from disaster relief agencies rescued two men trapped in the flooded Ravi river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, police said.
"Surinder Singh of Amritsar in Punjab and Luvpreet Singh of Gurdaspur in Punjab were crossing the Ravi river when they found themselves drowning," a police official said.
Upon being alerted, a police party headed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shridhar Patil rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation with assistance from Central Industrial Security Force and State Disaster Response Force teams.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
