Lankan MP calls on DMK chief

and of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Monday met DMK chief M K at his residence here and discussed a wide range of issues.

During the brief meeting, Hakeem congratulated for his party's fine performance in the recently held Lok Sabha election and assembly bypolls in

The DMK-led coalition decimated the ruling AIADMK by netting 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats.

While AIADMK won nine of the byelections to 22 seats, theDMK secured 13.

"Had the pleasure of calling over for a bilateral meeting with President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, of Opposition, Legislative Assembly, Kolathur Constituency @mkstalin at his residence in Chennai today," Hakeem tweeted.

He also shared a picture of him along with on the microblogging site.

Later talking to reporters, Hakeem said they discussed several issues including the political scenario in Colombo and the terror attack in April which claimed the lives of more than 250 people in the island nation.

