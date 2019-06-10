IHC rejects bail for Zardari, his sister in fake bank accounts case

A Monday rejected a plea for pre-arrest bail for former Ali and his sister in the fake case, a ruling that paves the way for the country's top anti-graft body to arrest the accused duo.

A two-member bench of the (IHC) rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of and Faryal Talpur. However, they could not be arrested as the bench reserved the verdict and only announced it when the duo had left the court.

The arrest warrants were issued on Sunday by the (NAB), the anti-corruption watchdog, which is probing them in the fake case.

The case pertains to the use of alleged fake to keep money and transferring it out of

According to the NAB officials, the duo made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged

After rejection of the bail, the two can be arrested anytime by the NAB, which already has set up two teams for it.

and Talpur, however, have an option to lodge appeal in the against the verdict.

The cases against Zardari are part of the investigations being conducted by NAB in pursuance of the Supreme Court's verdict in the money laundering of billions through

On May 14, the anti-corruption unit furnished details of inquiries, investigations and references in the

In the report, NAB listed down at least eight cases where Zardari's link had been established. It further added that 22 inquiries and three investigations were underway while three references had been filed.

In December 2015, the (FIA) began a discreet investigation into certain bank accounts through which multi-billion rupee transactions were made.

By June, the FIA had several high-profile names on its list but was unable to make headwayfor several reasons.

The intervened and then took notice of the 'slow progress' in the money-laundering case. In July, Zardari's close aides Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza and two others were arrested.

The apex court also ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to quicken the pace of the investigation.

The JIT identified 11,500 bank accounts and 924 account holders at the start of their investigation.

