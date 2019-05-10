Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in J-K's Rambam district

A large quantity of narcotics, including 30 kg heroin, 4,030 kg poppy and 78 kg cannabis, has been seized during the past nine months from and Kashmir's district, an said Friday.

The and Kashmir police has launched a massive drive against the drug peddlers in view of the growing menace in the state.

including 3,870 tablets of opioid Tramadol were also seized during the period, of Police (SSP) said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)