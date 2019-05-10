C'garh Class X, XII exams: Girls beat boys in pass percentage

The Class X and XII examination results were Friday declared by the Board of Secondary (CGBSE), with girls outshining boys in the overall pass percentage.

Announcing the results, CGBSE and of school department said the total pass percentage in the Class XII exams was 78.43 per cent while it was 68.20 per cent for the Class X exams.

"In the Class XII exams, girls have recorded a pass percentage of 81.08 per cent, while 75.53 per cent of boys have passed. In the Class X exams, 70.77 per cent girls passed while this figure for boys stood at 65.25 per cent," Dwivedi said.

As many 2,62,492 students were registered for CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (12th) this year, but only 2,60,521 students, comprising 1,24,370 boys and 1,36,151 girls, appeared, he said, adding that results of 2,59,944 students were declared, of which 2,03,893 (78.43 pc) passed.

Likewise, as many as 3,88,120 regular students registered for CGBSE High School Certificate Examination (10th) this year out of which 3,84,664 students, comprising 1,79,705 boys and 2,04,959 girls, sat for the exams.

Results of 3,82,955 students were declared, with 2,61,177 (68.20 pc) passing, he said.

The results of the remaining students in the two exams were withheld due to various reasons, he added.

In the Class XII merit list, however, boys fared better while the girls took the honours here in the Class X exams, the said.

Out of 22 students who have made it to the Class XII merit list, 12 are boys while out of 22 students who have secured position in the merit list of Class X exam, 13 are girls, the informed.

In the Class XII exam, with 97.40 per cent, Yogendra Verma of Maharana Pratap HS School Jhaphal, Mungeli has secured top position followed by of Saraswati Shishu Mandir HS School Lormi with 97.20 per cent.

Aditya Singh of St Vincent Palloti HIgh School and of HSM Global Public School, Bilaspur bagged third rank with 95.80 per cent.

In the Class X exam, of Abhinav VMNS School Pussaur, district has topped with 99.33 per cent followed by Yogesh Sahu of Mandir School Bhatapara with 98 per cent, the said.

Tilak Jha of Saraswati Shishu Mandir HS School Basna, Mahasamund and Hema Sahu of Saraswati HS School Rajgamar, Korba shared third position with 97.83 per cent.

Governor and Chief Minister congratulated the students who passed and asked those who failed to not get disappointed but work harder for better results next time.

