Laurus Labs gets nod to make malaria tablets

: City-based drug-maker Laurus Labs Ltd Monday received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for hydroxychloroquine tablets 200 mg meant to treat a certain type of malaria.
The tablet is also used, usually with other medications, to treat certain auto-immune diseases (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis), a press release said here.
Hydroxychloroquine is therapeutically equivalent to plaquenil tablets 200 mg of Concordia Pharmaceuticals, Inc, the release said.
Also, Laurus Labs received a tentative approval for an ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) for Abacavir, Dolutegravir and Lamivudine tablets from the US FDA, it said.
The products would be commercialised from Laurus's manufacturing site in Visakhapatnam, it added.
