Law needed to curb PUBG in Goa, says state IT minister

Sunday said a law was needed in the state to curb PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government event in Porvorim near here, Khaunte said the game had become a "demon" in every house and students were engrossed in playing it and neglecting their studies.

"I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa," Khaunte said, adding that Chief should take a call on such a ban.

"PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG," he claimed.

Earlier, in January this year, the state department had issued a circular directing its district primary officers (DPEOs) to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.

PUBG is a battle game developed by a South Korean firm and is a best-seller in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)