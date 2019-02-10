Two construction workers killed in Assam

Two construction workers were killed allegedly by their colleague after an argument at in district, police said Sunday.

According to of Police, Saurav Jyoti Saikia, the deceased were killed on Saturday evening by one of their colleagues with a machete after they fell apart over some issue.

"They first had an argument during the afternoon. Later again in evening after work, the trio started arguing. At one point, one of them picked up a machete and attacked the other two, killing them on the spot," the ASP added.

The attacker later surrendered in front of the police with the weapon of the crime, Saikia informed.

The deceased have been identified as Idrish Seikh (30) and Seikh Mahammad (45), both hailing from Medinipur in West Bengal.

The accused was named as Raju Gorh (36) from Pengeri in Tinsukia, Saikia said.

"All of them were working for construction works of a private school under a contractor, who had lodged the complaint to the police. We have registered a case at station," he added.

Police is interrogating the accused to find more details about the cause of the murder, Saikia said.

