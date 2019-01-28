Left parties set for February 3 rally in Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
Trinamool MP joins BJP, party expels him and another Lok Sabha member (Round-up)
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Cong, CPI(M) keen to assess ground situation
Left's relations with TMC 'bitter', to skip Jan 19 rally
In Bengal offensive, BJP gets Trinamool lawmaker, says many more in queue
Congress MP advocates alliance with TMC in Bengal
-
With an eye on Lok Sabha polls, the CPI(M)-led Left Front is hoping to regain its lost ground in Bengal with a mega rally here next week.
The rally is scheduled to be held at Brigade Parade Ground, the same venue where the ruling Trinamool Congress organized its mega opposition meet on January 19.
As many as 24 political parties, including the Congress and major regional parties such as the SP, BSP and DMK, came together at the rally, vowing to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.
The Left Front skipped the TMC rally, stating that the ruling party in the state was no better as it destroyed "democracy and institutions".
"We will give the call to oust TMC in Bengal and the BJP at the Centre. The people of this country are fed up with the Modi government, they want a change," CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said.
The CPI(M)-led front is pulling all stops to ensure that the February 3 rally turns out to be a massive success.
From flags, posters, slogans and roadside meetings to social media messages on Twitter and Facebook, the party is making all efforts to reach out to the masses.
Once a formidable force in West Bengal, the Left Front lost to the TMC in 2011, ending a 34-year regime in the state.
The BJP, too, outsmarted the CPI(M) and the Congress to become the main opposition in Bengal.
The role of Left parties in national politics largely depends on the number of seats it will win from Bengal.
In 2004, when CPI(M)-led Left front played a pivotal role in forming the UPA-I government by winning 35 Lok Sabha seats from the state.
Nationally, the front had won 62 seats.
In 2014, the CPI(M) had won just two seats in Bengal, while Left Front secured 11 seats.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU