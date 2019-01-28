Left parties set for February 3 rally in Kolkata

With an eye on polls, the CPI(M)-led is hoping to regain its lost ground in Bengal with a mega rally here next week.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Brigade Parade Ground, the same venue where the ruling organized its mega opposition meet on January 19.

As many as 24 political parties, including the and major regional parties such as the SP, BSP and DMK, came together at the rally, vowing to defeat the BJP in the polls.

The skipped the TMC rally, stating that the ruling party in the state was no better as it destroyed "democracy and institutions".

"We will give the call to oust TMC in Bengal and the BJP at the Centre. The people of this country are fed up with the Modi government, they want a change," CPI(M) state secretary said.

The CPI(M)-led front is pulling all stops to ensure that the February 3 rally turns out to be a massive success.

From flags, posters, slogans and roadside meetings to on and Facebook, the party is making all efforts to reach out to the masses.

Once a formidable force in West Bengal, the lost to the TMC in 2011, ending a 34-year regime in the state.

The BJP, too, outsmarted the CPI(M) and the to become the main opposition in Bengal.

The role of Left parties in national largely depends on the number of seats it will win from Bengal.

In 2004, when CPI(M)-led Left front played a pivotal role in forming the by winning 35 seats from the state.

Nationally, the front had won 62 seats.

In 2014, the CPI(M) had won just two seats in Bengal, while Left Front secured 11 seats.

