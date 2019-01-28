A top says it would be 'a stupid thing' for the to make any concessions to Britain that would put the bloc at a disadvantage just to clinch a agreement.

Jyrki Katainen says "there's no reason to give any concessions" to Britain which knew of the consequences of leaving the bloc.

He said the EU has negotiated in good faith and had reached a good deal that was rejected by the

Katainen said he doesn't see "much room for maneuver" on a backstop deal designed to prevent a hard post- border that would bring back customs and identity checks between EU member and Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK.

Katainen was speaking Monday after talks with Cypriot

Georgiades said although wants to "definitely avoid" a no-deal and would opt to "pause the process" in order to give negotiators more time to hammer out terms that are "benign and less damaging for all."



A leading Brexit supporter says he will back Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal with the if she wins concessions on controversial language designed to prevent border checks in

Boris Johnson, the former UK foreign secretary, writes Monday in that it would be "unadulterated good Brexit news" if May negotiated an expiration date for the Irish border backstop plan.

Currently, the backstop clause would indefinitely keep Britain in a customs union with the EU if no other way were found to avoid physical border controls between and the Republic of Ireland.

Tuesday is a crucial day for May's Brexit deal, with Parliament considering a number of amendments that could prevent Britain from leaving the EU without an agreement on future relations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)