JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Shun hesitation, make investments to drive growth: Sitharaman to India Inc
Business Standard

Left parties to protest against 'anti-people Budget' from Feb 12 to 18

The protests will demand rollback of the large-scale privatization of national assets including the disinvestment of LIC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding a folder containing the Union Budget documents, poses for photographers along with her deputy Anurag Thakur and a team of officials Delhi on Feb. 1, 2020. Photo: PTI

The Left parties will hold nationwide protest marches from February 12-18 against the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Left parties CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), AIFB and RSP - said the nationwide protests will be held against the "anti-people Budget" which "will further squeeze the livelihood conditions of the vast majority of our people".

"The Modi government has destroyed the Indian economy, imposing unprecedented burdens on the people. At the same time, it has been giving concession after concession to the rich and the corporates, which has widened economic inequalities amongst our people to levels never seen before in independent India," the statement said.

The protests, the statement said, will demand rollback of the large-scale privatization of national assets including the disinvestment of LIC, which is a repository of people's lifelong savings and security.

"Against the unprecedented levels of unemployment and retrenchment due to closure/downsizing of factories; provide for a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 and adequate unemployment allowance," the statement said.

It added that the protests will be held against the "deepening agrarian distress" and in support of the Left parties' demand for one-time loan waiver for farmers.

The parties also said the protests will highlight the large-scale cuts in government spending in crucial areas like food subsidy, agriculture and allied activities.
First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 19:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU