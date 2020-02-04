Pramod Kumar Singh appointed wholetime member of pension fund regulator

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pramod Kumar Singh has been appointed as wholetime member (law), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the pension regulator of the country, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

He is at present Competition Commission of India (CCI) secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Singh's appointment to the new post, the order said without mentioning the tenure and other details.

He worked as advisor (law) with the competition watchdog before becoming its secretary.
First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 19:08 IST

