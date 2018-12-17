Less than 60 per cent engineers, management grads get campus placements, Parliament told

The average of students getting campus placements from management, technical and engineering institutions is less than 60 per cent, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The information was shared by of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"As per the placement data of students available with (AICTE), average campus placement of the graduates from management, technical and engineering institutions has not reached up to 60 per cent," Singh said.

"To encourage 100 per cent placements to the graduates, AICTE has launched outcome-based model curriculum for UG and PG level courses in engineering and management programmes to make it industry oriented. Institutions have now been made responsible for arranging internships of their students so as to enhance their employability," he added.

