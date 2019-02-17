Lessons on martyrs of military, paramilitary forces to be part of school curriculum in Rajasthan

The valour and sacrifice of military and paramilitary personnel killed in action may soon be made part of the school curriculum in from the next academic session.

Minister said course curriculum committees have been directed to include lessons of bravery and sacrifice in books of classes 1 to 12.

"After being moved by the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, it has been decided to include lessons of bravery of martyrs in school books. It will develop a sense of respect for the martyrs among students and will develop feeling of patriotism," Dotasara told

He said the curriculum committees for classes 1 to 8 and classes 9 to 12 will decide the form and type of lessons to be included and submit their reports by February 20, and added that the time limit may be extended as per requirements.

