7 killed, 9 injured in road accident in Bihar

Seven people were killed and nine others injured when a pick-up van carrying them collided head-on with a truck here, police said on Sunday.

All the seven died on the spot, the police said.

The accident took place in Sarai area of the district on Saturday night when the deceased as well as the injured were returning to their village here after attending a ceremony at a nearby place, the of Police (ASP) of district, K K Mishra, said.

The truck fled the scene after the accident, added.

The deceased have been identified as (12), Brajesh Kumar (14), Shibu Kumar (20), Lal Babu Kumar (20), Sonu Kumar (17), Vikas Kumar (19) and Saheb Hussain (18), the ASP said.

Nine other occupants of the pick-up van were injured in the accident, the said, adding, eight persons among the nine injured were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

