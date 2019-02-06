LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama

A self styled of (LeT) terror outfit was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in district of on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter broke out when a joint patrolling party of army and police was fired upon by terrorists at Chakoora area of district, a said.

"Consequently, one terrorist got killed in the exchange of fire. The killed terrorist has been identified as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a local resident," the said.

Sheikh was affiliated with LeT and was known as of the outfit for He was wanted by the law for his complicity in terror crimes, the said.

"Irfan Sheikh had a long history of terror crimes for which several terror cases were registered against him. He was involved in conspiring and executing several terror attacks on security establishments in the area including grenade attacks," the spokesman said.

