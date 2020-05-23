LG extends greetings on the Eid-ul-Fitr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday conveyed heartiest congratulations to people of the Union Territory on the auspicious occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr'.

In his message, the Lt Governor urged the people to celebrate this festival, adhering to the guidelines and norms issued by the administration in view of the emerging situation due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is one of many examples of India's multi-dimensional culture. May this festival promote and maintain inter-religious understanding and co-existence and instill the spirit of brotherhood, harmony, and amity among the people of all faiths, he said.

The Lt Governor hoped that the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, a period of fasting, prayer, and charity would retain and further enrich the J&K's glorious pluralistic traditions.

He prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

