Delhi L-G reviews vacancies in departments in meet with top govt officers

Lt Governor on Monday reviewed the processes for filling vacant posts in various departments of and directed officials to link universities and IT institutes with professionals for a better human resource pool.

The LG directed the Health Department to follow up closely with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for filling up of vacant positions and exploring cadre restructuring to allow interchange of teaching and non-teaching specialists, said a statement from Baijal's office.

He lauded the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for its efforts in filling up of 5,437 posts of teachers since August 2019.

"The LG asked Secretary (Education), to monitor the pendency and timelines for filling up the posts at the earliest. He further added that linkages may be established with universities and information technology institutes for hiring of IT professionals to get better pool of human resources with updated knowledge," it said.

A detailed presentation was made by all departments regarding the current vacancy position, pending requisitions, dossiers and status of recruitment rules at all levels.

Baijal advised the Health, Education and Revenue departments to hold regular promotional committees to fill up the vacancies under quota as well as to pursue the matter with recruiting agencies to fill up direct recruitment vacancies.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of various departments.