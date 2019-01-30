LIC Housing Finance reports 25.5 pc jump in Q3 profit

Wednesday reported 25.5 per cent jump in December quarter profit at Rs 596.31 crore, mainly due to higher interest income.

The company's profit was Rs 475.1 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18.

As per a stock exchange filing, the company's total income stood at Rs 4,439.21 crore in the reported quarter.

Interest income increased to Rs 4,414.15 crore from Rs 3,586.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses too widened to Rs 3,579.62 crore from Rs 2,907.90 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18.

The company's stock closed at Rs 434.15 on BSE, down 4.24 per cent from the previous close.

