'India's Most Preferred' Shines a Spotlight on India's Most Favoured B2B Jewellery Brands

/ -- An initiative by UBM



UBM India, India's leading B2B exhibitions organiser, witnessed the 1st edition of its one-of-a-kind initiative, India's Most Preferred (IMP) for the B2B sector in UBM India's busy calendar of events for 2018 concluded with this exclusively crafted campaign, concurrently with the newly launched and Gem Fair at the Sahara Star in

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814126/IMP_Jewellery_Brands_Logo.jpg )(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814125/Brands_Felicitated_at_IMP.jpg )IMP is a due diligence campaign that comprised a nationwide quest for India's most popular and favoured B2B brands to bestow on them, the exclusive privilege to license the most prestigious IMP logo; a benchmark to understand which brands have a higher mind space amongst stakeholders. The gala show witnessed a televised glamorous evening of style, insights, entertainment and celebration in the midst of industry stalwarts.

The IMP initiative by UBM stems from the proactive role it plays in connecting the community and establishing superior standards within it. The survey to find out the most preferred brands was conducted in association with MRSS, the only market research organisation in India listed under Undertaken in over 10 cities across India, the survey respondent profile involved Jewellery Retailers. The survey was based on factors such as trust factor, product mix, product design and quality, turnaround time & overall recognition and recall. With this initiative, the brands chosen as India's Most Preferred are given the privilege to license the logo for two years, giving them an easily identifiable label of excellence. The logo association also enables the chosen brands to position themselves as the preferred of retailers. The brands will be able to incorporate the logo in all their marketing engagements such as online campaigns, hoardings, press announcements, product packaging and advertising. A sophisticated coffee table book will also be created, profiling these much loved brands, their inspiring growth stories, how they have carved a niche and risen up the popularity index in this largely fragmented industry and their vision for the future.

With consumers now demanding more variety and designs in jewellery, and the younger population also showing a keen interest in semi-precious stones, the branded players with the ability to fulfil these changing demands are gaining more prominence than local players. The demand of Indian branded jewellery is also rising across the globe primarily due to an increase in the per capita income of consumers and a stronger purchasing power of middle-class women.

Commenting on the India's Most Preferred B2B Jewellers initiative, Managing Director, UBM India, Mr said, "Through our expertise in the jewellery sector, we found a rapid transformation in the buying trends of the B2B customers. We were very keen to listen to the pulse of the trade, and discover who the favoured brands are, and why? Through IMP, we found that trust factor, collection, recall and recognition are the crucial factors in deciding the brand of choice for industry professionals would be."



He added, "UBM India's unique due diligence process in the form of this campaign is an apt step forward after having catered to the jewellery sector through 6 exhibitions in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Along with this, we have also crafted a Coffee Table Book as part of this initiative. The book narrates the tale of these top favourites who have been felicitated by UBM India."



UBM India is the country's leading jewellery show organiser with six shows per year in India currently (Delhi, Kolkata, two in Chennai, and Mumbai). Globally, UBM organises exhibitions in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and The G&J sector plays a significant role in the Indian economy, contributing around 7 per cent of the country's GDP and 15.7 per cent to India's total merchandise exports. In the coming years, growth in the G&J sector will be largely contributed by the development of large retailers/brands that are guiding the organised market and creating opportunities to grow. An increasing penetration of organised players also provides variety in terms of products and designs.

The list of brands felicitated as India's Most Preferred 2018:



Shree Gold Jewel Creator P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Diamond And Fusion Jewellery Manufacture- Brillo Jewels Diamond Jewellery Manufacturer- Lurba Jewels Laxmi Diamonds Bangalore Kundan and Gold Casting Jewellery Manufacturer- Audra Jewel Industry(Ajil) Noraah- The Art Of Jewels Jewel Goldi (India) Padmavati Chains Pvt. Ltd. Silver Emporium- House Of Silver Mangalmani Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Filo Diamonds Sksm Diamonds Impex Ltd Diamond Jewellery Manufacturer- D Gem Mount Premium Cz Jewellery Manufacturer- Shish Jewels Kanak Jewels- Platinum Jewellery Chains Corner Jewellery India Pvt. Ltd. Kisna Diamond Jewellery- Powered By Kamaschachter Kiran Jewels India Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited Laxmi Diamonds Sheetal Group Star Brillian Pvt. Ltd.

To know if a particular brand has made it to the list, please call Ritesh Indulkar at: +91-9664-21-9292



About India's Most Preferred (IMP):



IMP is organized by UBM which in June 2018 combined with PLC to become a leading B2B group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit for more information on IMP http://impb2bjewellers.com/ and https://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm- for our presence in

About UBM Asia:



UBM recently became part of PLC, a leading B2B group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https:// for more information about our presence in Asia.

Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)