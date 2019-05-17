Light showers bring respite from heat in Delhi

Light lashed parts of the national capital on Friday bringing relief from sultry heat.

According to the Met department, parts of north and central received

The day's minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average while the humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.

The weatherman had forecast a cloudy sky for Friday with the possibility of thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and winds.

The is likely to remain pleasant on Saturday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

