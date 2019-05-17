STL Launches Disruptive Portfolio of Software Products to Accelerate CSPs' Digital Reinvention

/ -- Based on the agility approach, these enable to go to market faster and offer an enhanced experience to their users



Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions, today announced the launch of 'Digital Software Portfolio', a portfolio of that enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to go to market faster and offer enhanced and personalised experience to their users.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg)



The 'Digital Software Portfolio' is now available for customers globally. This best-in-class software solutions portfolio includes:Digital Revenue Management System Digital Engagement Platform Digital Policy Control and Charging Intellza - Business Analytics Platform Digital Service Management, including Smart Mobility that allows for automated seamless movement between terrestrial and networks "Worldwide, are re-inventing their businesses to provide the best experience to their customers. Our support at every stage of their digital reinvention. Built with contextual artificial intelligence and machine learning, the products boost customer satisfaction, reduce the cost-to-serve and time-to-market. This drastically simplifies the adoption of innovative data-centric business models inevitable for a digital future," said Anshoo Gaur, - Network Software, STL.

This industry-leading software portfolio of products is powered by STL's world-class and DevOps-on-tap services.

With the approach, the can be very rapidly scaled and personalised, giving CSPs the agility to positively impact customer experience. The products can be deployed as solutions in the cloud, allowing CSPs to auto-scale on-demand with zero downtime. At the same time, STL's DevOps-on-tap services ensure faster rollouts and time to market. These services facilitate a seamless and accelerated transition from legacy platforms to next-gen architecture without compromising the agility in rolling out new services to users. The 'Digital Software Portfolio' ensures that can be seamlessly integrated into the CSPs' existing systems. Moreover, its modular approach allows need-based dockerised micro-services adoption and solutions for IoT, 5G and FTTx networks. Based on STL's results of current implementations, these solutions drastically reduce infrastructure costs, significantly reduce deployment time and increase deployment/upgrade speed by over 50% with seamless rollbacks in case of issues. This reduces software and patches delivery time from weeks or months to a day or even a few hours, to ensure smoother operations with minimal human interventions. The portfolio equips CSPs to evolve from function-centric organisations to next-gen data-centric organisation.

About Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL)



STL is a global leader in end-to-end

We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and With expertise ranging from and cables, hyper-scale network design, deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, and large enterprises to design, build and manage such

STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus x end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation at our Centres of Excellence. STL has strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and in India, Italy, and and two

For more on STL, visit: Website | | | YouTube



Source: Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)