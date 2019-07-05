Light to moderate rain, thundershowers at some places in UP

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places and heavy rain at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as the southwest monsoon remained normal over the western part of the state.

Chief amount of rainfall was recorded in Agra (11 cm), Kirawali (9 cm), Nakur (6 cm), Palliakalan (5 cm), Saharanpur, Khairagarh ,Bijnore, Puranpur (4 cm each), Gunnaur, Dhampur (3 cm each) and Kalpi, Rath, Mahroni, Nagina, Birdghat (2 cm each), the meteorological department said.

Day temperatures appreciably rose in Varanasi and Allahabad divisions but there was no major change in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state at 41.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Fatehgarh.

The MeT office has forecast rain and thundershowers at a few places in the state and heavy rain at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

It has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over western part of the state.

