Linekar to captain Maharashtra team

Mumbai's Linekar Machado will captain the 20-member Maharashtra team that will participate in the West Zone leg of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2018-19, to be held at Solapur from February 7 to 12.
The team was selected after the probables were put through a strenuous selection process under the supervision of Head coach Ritesh Inumula, assistant coach Sachin Narsappa and Technical Director Irenio Vaz, a media release said Tuesday.
Maharashtra is clubbed in Group-B along with Gujarat, Rajasthan and Dadra Nagar Haveli.
In the opening match Maharashtra meet Gujarat on Friday and then take on Dadra Nagar Haveli on Sunday and play against Rajasthan in the last league match on February 12.
The team: Rohan Fasge, Rahul Kadlag; Owais Khan, Mohammad Ghulam, Rahul Neware, Sagar Chintala; Linekar Machado (captain), Dion Menezes, Dhurwesh Nijap, Mrunal Tandel, Jayesh Kadam, Aman Gaikwad, Rohan Shukla, Vinod Pandey, Arif Shaikh, Al Azhar Delhiwala, Leander Dharmai; Sanket Salokhe; Vickey Datey and Onkar Maske.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU