Lion found dead in Gir sanctuary

A lion was found dead in range of near district of on Friday, officials said.

The lion, aged between 5 and 9 years, was found dead by the forest staff of the Gir-East division during a routine patrolling in Nandivela foothill area inside the protected forest, D T Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle, said.

The carcass of the lion was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, the said.

Over 30 lions, including cubs, have died in and around the since September last year due to various reasons. While many of them had succumbed to viral infections, some others had died of natural causes, territorial fights or after being hit by trains.

is the only abode of Asiatic lions. As per the last census of 2015, it is home to 523 lions. However, the had recently announced that the number had increased to over 600.

