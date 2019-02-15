Lion found dead in Gir sanctuary

-
ALSO READ
Guj: 3 lion cubs found dead near Gir, infighting suspected
Guj: 2 lion cubs found dead in Gir, infighting suspected
Three lions die after being run over by train in Gujarat
Guj HC to monitor steps taken to prevent lion deaths in Gir
Another Gir pride loses three cats as train runs them over
-
A lion was found dead in Tulsishyam range of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary near Amreli district of Gujarat on Friday, officials said.
The lion, aged between 5 and 9 years, was found dead by the forest staff of the Gir-East division during a routine patrolling in Nandivela foothill area inside the protected forest, D T Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle, said.
The carcass of the lion was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.
Over 30 lions, including cubs, have died in and around the Gir forest since September last year due to various reasons. While many of them had succumbed to viral infections, some others had died of natural causes, territorial fights or after being hit by trains.
Gir forest is the only abode of Asiatic lions. As per the last census of 2015, it is home to 523 lions. However, the state government had recently announced that the number had increased to over 600.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU