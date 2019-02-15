Lion found dead in Gir sanctuary

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

A lion was found dead in Tulsishyam range of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary near Amreli district of Gujarat on Friday, officials said.

The lion, aged between 5 and 9 years, was found dead by the forest staff of the Gir-East division during a routine patrolling in Nandivela foothill area inside the protected forest, D T Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Wildlife Circle, said.

The carcass of the lion was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.

Over 30 lions, including cubs, have died in and around the Gir forest since September last year due to various reasons. While many of them had succumbed to viral infections, some others had died of natural causes, territorial fights or after being hit by trains.

Gir forest is the only abode of Asiatic lions. As per the last census of 2015, it is home to 523 lions. However, the state government had recently announced that the number had increased to over 600.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 20:00 IST

