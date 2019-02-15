HP agri univ organises international conference on wheat

More than 200 scientists from seven countries are participating in the International Group Meeting on wheat being held at CSK Agriculture University, Palampur, near here.

Addressing the conference, former General of (ICAR), V L Chopra, said, "Wheat productivity enhancement through climate smart practices was a timely and an important issue.Wheat productivity was at apex point so to take it to next level was a challenge for the scientists."



He also called for international collaborations on research issues related to wheat.

Michael Baum, Director, Biodiversity and Crop Improvement, in Dryland Areas, Morocco, said is an important country for farm research.

G P Singh, Director, and Barley Research (IIWBR) of ICAR, Karnal, said that earlier research concentrated on increasing the wheat production but now the emphasis is on value addition and finding solutions to new diseases for this important crop.

Ashok Kumar Sarial, of the host University, informed that wheat is grown all over the state occupying 65 per cent of cultivable area.

Scientists from countries such as the UK, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Jordon and are taking part in the event.

