'Loft', a ZEE5 Experience Center Opens its Fourth Outlet in Hyderabad

/ -- Loft, the caf that has transformed the eating out experience in and has just opened its doors to the city of pearls, With the new cafe, the on-ground ZEE5 experiential center will retain its fun experiences, scrumptious titbits, and refreshing thirst-quenchers that it offers in its other three outlets.

Having already engaged patrons in HSR Layout and Koramangala in Bengaluru, and Viman Nagar in Pune, Loft is sure to enthral the residents of with its unique in-caf entertainment features and ambience. With a multicuisine menu that's easy on the pocket, Loft is set to become the ultimate crowd puller in the city. Students, young working professionals and families can engage in multiple leisure activities at this newly launched outlet. Loft is a versatile one-stop solution for all with free wi-fi, premium coffee, Xbox and PS gaming stations, library featuring fiction and non-fiction books along with board games, and a variety of quirky merchandise one can use.

Quirky interiors with a splash of colour uplift the zesty look and feel of the cafe. Cheeky signages and highly-exclusive elements, like the local-symbolic art projecting the Hyderabadi 'fervour', further lend an exuberant vibe to the space.

Recreating its magic, Loft has introduced never seen before stimulations like the Smoothie Cycle where guests can pedal to blend their own smoothies and gaming zones, where friends can become momentary enemies. For those wanting to avoid the jovial hubbub, dig into a piece of literature and unleash their inner bookworm at the cozy library corner. Patrons can avail their entertainment fix for the week without moving from their seats, as uninterrupted streaming of original of ZEE5 is available inside the caf premises.

With an exciting dose of experience, leaving them hungry for more, customers can tingle their taste buds with tantalising quick bites like Chicken Slaw Mini Croissant, Gongura Pepper Crostini, Panko Andhra Prawn, Tandoori Reuben Club Sandwiches and Mushroom and Celery Danish among others. Foodies can surrender to the main course with gourmet burgers like Hyderabadi Kheema Rhapsody Burger, Mughlai Chicken Burger, Cajun Crispy Paneer Burger, Amritsari Machli Burger, Hyderabadi Soya Chaap Burger and an array of exquisite Pizzas like Tandoori Bhuna Murg Pizza and Pulled Smoked Chicken and Mushroom Pizza. Loft's platter of rich gourmet desserts like Frutta Tiramisu, Salted Caramel Overload, and Dark Chocolate Decadence among others, serve as the perfect end to the meal. What's more? Experimental foodies can don the Chef's hat at the DIY Sub zone too.

Loft will also play host to a variety of high-octane gigs and events, providing a memorable live event experience to its loyalists.

Comic star Biswa Kalyan Rath will tickle the funny-bone with his quips on the inaugural evening, during the mega launch on 28th February, 2019. Follow LOFTofFun on to know more about passes.

With insanely FUN-tastic offerings galore, Loft is all set to be the millennials' favourite go-to fun hub in

