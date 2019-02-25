Vistara grounded in Kolkata due to engine issue

A aircraft carrying 121 passengers from was grounded on its arrival at Kolkata Monday following a mid-air engine problem.

A320 plane is undergoing inspections and rectification process to address the issue, the said in a statement.

The incident took place at 8.56 am, it said.

" flight UK 733 operating Chennai-Kolkata today experienced a technical malfunction in the right engine during descent. The pilots carried out the necessary procedures and proceeded to land safely at the Kolkata international airport," the said.

There were 121 passengers on board A320 plane, it said.

The passengers were informed about the situation by the flight commander, the added.

