Longest serving CM seeks mandate for another term from Sikkim

Chamling, who has been ruling the state for over 24 years, Monday made an appeal to the people to elect him for another term in the next Assembly election.

Chamling, the longest serving in the country, has been heading the Democratic Front (SDF) government since December 1994.

Addressing the programme of the SDF here, Chamling said he tried his best to usher in socio-economic development in the small state.

"The people of must evaluate the difference in their socio-economic condition and overall development between 1994 and now," Chamling said.

The 68-year-old leader urged the people to give him and his party yet another term in power to take development of the state to a new level.

Chamling said he has delivered houses, jobs, education and health infrastructure, and an identity to the state people at national and international level.

"I leave it to the people to judge my performance. If they think that I have done a fair job, I appeal to them to give us a fresh mandate," he said.

Assembly election would be held in Sikkim along with the Lok Sabha polls.

