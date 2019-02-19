Sikkim govt gives financial assistance for construction of

Chamling Tuesday claimed that his government provides financial assistance for construction of religious places of worship in the state.

" is the only state where religious places of worship are constructed with financial aid from the state government," he said at a function after inaugurating the (EPCS) at here.

The also provides grants and assistance for maintenance of places of worship of all faiths and communities, Chamling said.

Describing as a model of secularism where every citizen has the right to profess the religion of his/her choice, the claimed that there has been no communal tension and unrest during his tenure of nearly 25 years.

No person is discriminated or marginalised based on caste, creed or religion in the state, Chamling said, adding the has provided two per cent reservation in jobs and education to the Scheduled Caste Christians by categorising them as weaker section.

The Christian community in Sikkim gets all the respect and dignity that they rightly deserve and there is complete protection of their identity as minority community, the chief minister added.

