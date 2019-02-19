Sikkim govt gives financial assistance for construction of

-
ALSO READ
Chamling asks mediapersons to pratice responsible journalism
Chamling launches 'ne Family One Job' scheme in Sikkim
Chamling exhorts farmers to increase production of organic
Sikkim govt ready to sponsor education of Pulwama martyrs'
17,000 youths to get govt job in Sikkim this year : Chamling
-
Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling Tuesday claimed that his government provides financial assistance for construction of religious places of worship in the state.
"Sikkim is the only state where religious places of worship are constructed with financial aid from the state government," he said at a function after inaugurating the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPCS) at PNG Complex here.
The state government also provides grants and assistance for maintenance of places of worship of all faiths and communities, Chamling said.
Describing Sikkim as a model of secularism where every citizen has the right to profess the religion of his/her choice, the chief minister claimed that there has been no communal tension and unrest during his tenure of nearly 25 years.
No person is discriminated or marginalised based on caste, creed or religion in the state, Chamling said, adding the state government has provided two per cent reservation in jobs and education to the Scheduled Caste Christians by categorising them as weaker section.
The Christian community in Sikkim gets all the respect and dignity that they rightly deserve and there is complete protection of their identity as minority community, the chief minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU