Looking forward for continuous support of new govt to push trade: FIEO

Hailing Modi on his win in the 2019 general elections, apex exporters' body FIEO Thursday said it is looking forward for the continuous guidance and support of the new government to push the country's trade.

(FIEO) said Modi's leadership has pushed the growth of the overall trade.

"The exporting fraternity looks forward to his continuous guidance and support encompassing economic growth, sustainable and inclusive development for all," he said in a statement.

Gupta said the country has again reposed faith in him for a strong and stable government, which would further enhance the investment climate and propel the economy towards higher trajectory.

