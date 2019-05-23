YSRC wins eight seats in AP

: The YSR won eight and the one Assembly seats respectively in Andhra Pradesh, results of which have been officially declared by the Thursday evening.

(Home) N China Rajappa won his Peddapuram seat by 4,027 votes against YSRC's Thota Vani.

lost in Machilipatnam to his rival (Nani) of YSRC by a margin of 5,851 votes while Assembly was trounced in Avanigadda by Simhadri by a margin of 20,725 votes.

Sitting YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was re-elected from Macherla by a margin of 21,918 votes while former won the Pedana seat by 7,839 votes.

Turncoat MLA Uppuleti Kalpana lost badly to YSRC's K in Pamarru by 30,873 votes.

In Madanapalle, YSRC's Md won by 29,648 votes.

YSRC MLA V Kalavathy retained her Palakonda seat by 17,980 votes while former MLA M Sucharita won the Prathipadu seat by 7,398 votes.

As per the trends announced by the ECI, the YSRC is leading in 141 more seats and the TDP in 24.

The Jana Sena continues to maintain a lead in Razole Assembly segment, as per the ECI trends.

