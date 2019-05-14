JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NHSRCL advertises for first set of staffers for bullet train project

Class 12 student raped by minor in Bihar
Business Standard

Lord Ayyappa temple opens for five day monthly pooja

Press Trust of India  |  Sabarimala (Ker) 

The famed Lord Ayyappa temple here opened for the five day monthly poojas this evening to mark the Malayalam month 'Idavam'.

Chief priest V N Vasudevan Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the hill shrine in the presence of 'tantri' Kandararu Rajeevaru.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President A Padmakumar, board member K P Sankardas, Sabarimala Special Commissioner and district judge Manoj were among those present when the temple was opened.

A large number of Lord Ayyappa devotees climbed the sacred 18 steps and offered prayers on the initial day, a TDB release said.

There was no special poojas on Tuesday and the shrine would witness customary pujas and rituals, including 'neyyabhishekam', 'kalabhabhishekam' and 'padi puja' in the coming days, the release added.

After the five-day poojas, the shrine would be closed on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 20:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU