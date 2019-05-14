Lord Ayyappa temple opens for five day monthly pooja

The famed Lord Ayyappa temple here opened for the five day monthly poojas this evening to mark the Malayalam month 'Idavam'.

Chief V N Vasudevan Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the hill shrine in the presence of 'tantri' Kandararu Rajeevaru.

(TDB) A Padmakumar, K P Sankardas, Commissioner and district judge were among those present when the temple was opened.

A large number of Lord Ayyappa devotees climbed the sacred 18 steps and offered prayers on the initial day, a TDB release said.

There was no special poojas on Tuesday and the shrine would witness customary pujas and rituals, including 'neyyabhishekam', 'kalabhabhishekam' and 'padi puja' in the coming days, the release added.

After the five-day poojas, the shrine would be closed on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)