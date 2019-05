A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, shook district of at 10.39 am Sunday, the Met department said here.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property so far, an said.

The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.3 degrees north and longitude 86.9 degrees east.

