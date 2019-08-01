LS passes amendments to Bankruptcy Code; 7 sections to be amended

JUST IN
IT majors meet Piyush Goyal, flag barriers in accessing in China market
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Insolvency and Bankrutcy code IBC

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with the government asserting that the spirit behind the law is not to allow companies to die.

Rajya Sabha has already passed the bill and with its passage in the lower house, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is set to be amended.

Responding to the debate on the bill, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the liquidation of a company is not the sole agenda of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

As many as seven sections of the Code are to be amended.

Once the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) begins, it has to be completed in 330 days, including litigation stages and judicial process, the minister said, citing proposed amendments.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 15:50 IST

