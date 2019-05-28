'LS poll results unexpected; TRS to undertake detailed review'

The Lok Sabha elections threw up some unexpected results in and TRS would undertake a detailed review after the coming MLC polls, party working K T Rama said Tuesday.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons, he said the has won two seats with a slender margin.

The results were not a setback to TRS, he added.

The TRS has won nine of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, while its ally AIMIM retained its lone seat (Hyderabad).

The secured three seats, while BJP sprang a surprise winning four.

The results are seen as a dampener to the TRS as it aimed to win 16 constituencies (leaving Hyderabad) to play a key role at the Centre (in the event of a hung verdict) for the benefit of

TRS had swept the Assembly polls held last December, winning 88 of the total 119 segments.

Rama Rao, son of party supremo and K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the leadership of is one of the main reasons for BJP's vote share growing.

There are multiple factors that influenced the outcome of Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said his party workers need not feel disappointed with the results.

With the returning to power with a huge majority, there is nothing that can be done at the Centre even if TRS wins 16 seats in Telangana, he said.

The would not need any party's support, he said.

The TRS would undertake a detailed analysis of the results after the conclusion of MLC polls (elected by Local Authorities) to be held on May 31, he said.

He expressed confidence that the TRS would win a lion's share of seats in the rural local body polls (held earlier this month; counting of votes to be take up later).

He denied that his cousin and TRS MLA T Harish Rao, a former minister, has not been given due importance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The and BJP had an understanding in Nizamabad (where his sister and sitting TRS K Kavitha lost the election to BJP nominee), he alleged.

