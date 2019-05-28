Stonehill International School Celebrates Graduation of Class of 2019

/ -- Graduates are placed at some of the best universities like MIT, Stanford, amongst the others



International School held its Graduation Ceremony for Grade 12 students recently where Mr. Simon McCloskey, of School, and Mr Jitu Virwani, & Managing Director - have attended the event. is known for its diverse and inclusive culture, and continues to move from strength to strength. Stonehill's International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) score has remained above the world average for the past six years.

Addressing the graduates, Mr. Virwani said, " teaches you to be lifelong learners. This philosophy will help you to prepare for careers that may not exist in our current world, but will arise in the next few years. As said 'Be the change that you wish to see in the world.' I encourage you to take these words as you move forward in life."The school has accomplished an illustrious record of placing its students in some of the best universities such as MIT, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, NYU, Texas A&M, Purdue and in the United States; London School of Economics, London, Cardiff University, University of Manchester, and the in the UK; Rotterdam, University of Amsterdam, Maastricht University, and in Europe; BITS Pilani, VIT Vellore, and in India; and in Canada; and Design, City University of Hong Kong, and and Technology, amongst others in

The is a rigorous two-year course designed to prepare students in multidisciplinary approaches to solving problems. It is crafted to be academically challenging, allowing students to acquire a vast breadth and depth of knowledge and understanding. This year's graduating cohort will pursue undergraduate degrees that range from Medicine, Veterinary Science, Business Management, Economics, International Relations and Law to Interior Design, Communication & Media, Behavioural Neuroscience, Psychology and Cinematic Arts.

Simon McCloskey, the of School says, "We are extremely proud of the graduating class of 2019. This is a remarkable group of young adults and I know that they will go on to do remarkable things."



School is known for allowing students with different abilities and strengths to excel in a challenging academic environment, supported by highly skilled educators who focus on developing children into the best versions of themselves.

Spread over 34 acres, nestled 20 minutes away from the Bangalore airport, the is spacious, purpose-built, safe and highly conducive to learning. The international school is fully accredited by CIS/ and the Australian Boarding Association. Students from age three through secondary school enjoy a state-of-the art campus that features extensive sports fields and facilities, two swimming pools, an equestrian centre, three boarding houses, two libraries, and a cafeteria. Stonehill offers in a warm and friendly small school environment, where each student's quest for individual excellence is a priority. The students and teachers at Stonehill come from as well as over 35 different countries spanning the globe.

