M&M tractor sales down 18 pc in June at 33,094 units

Mahindra & Mahindra Monday reported a 18 per cent decline in total tractor sales at 33,094 units in June.

The company had sold a total of 40,529 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales were down by 19 per cent to 31,879 units last month from 39,277 units in the year-ago period, it added.

"Tractor demand remained sluggish in June. We hope that the onset of monsoon and the upcoming Union Budget allocations to the rural and agri sectors will drive positive sentiment in the coming months," M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said.

The company's exports in June stood at 1,215 units as against 1,252 units in the same month last year, a decline of 3 per cent, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)