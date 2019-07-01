Cong asks workers to help those injured in Kishtwar bus accident

The Congress on Monday urged its workers to provide assistance in giving medical help to those injured in the bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and asserted that preventive measures need to be taken to avoid such "regularly occurring accidents".

At least 35 people died and over a dozen were injured when an overcrowded bus skidded off a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday morning.

"Saddened by the terrible bus tragedy in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with families of the victims. Request INC workers to assist in medical help to the injured," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"We need to seriously think about preventive measures to avoid such regularly occurring accidents," he said.

