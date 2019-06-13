Macron ally drops bid to lead EU liberal group

French Macron's champion in last month's European elections on Thursday abandoned her bid to seize the leadership of parliament's liberal group.

Nathalie Loiseau, France's former for Europe, was chosen by Macron to lead his new centrist party in the and push his reform agenda.

But her performance in the campaign was judged lacklustre -- Macron himself stepped in as figurehead -- and her arrival in was seen as a disaster.

An off the record briefing with French reporters was leaked and widely reported, revealing Loiseau making indiscreet personal attacks on rival centrists.

The French still make up the largest national contingent in the liberal caucus, formerly known as ALDE but now renamed "Renew Europe" for the new parliament.

But Loiseau's office told AFP that rather than pushing to -- the parliament's third largest -- she would seek to secure influential posts for her group.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)